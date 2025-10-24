Latest

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 24 October 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:50 am | Oct 24, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee rcorded fluctuation in open market on Friday, showing only minor fluctuations against major global currencies. According to the latest exchange rate data, the US dollar was being bought at Rs 282.65 and sold at Rs 282.85, reflecting continued steadiness in the greenback’s position.

Euro traded at Rs 331.65 (buying) and Rs 335.15 (selling), while the British Pound Sterling maintained its premium, quoted at Rs 380.85 for buying and Rs 383.85 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE Dirham stood at Rs 76.8 (buying) and Rs 77.8 (selling), whereas the Saudi Riyal was noted at Rs 75.55 and Rs 76.2, respectively.

Kuwaiti Dinar trading at Rs 913.30 (buying) and Rs 922.30 (selling), continuing as the strongest foreign currency in the basket. Omani Riyal and Bahraini Dinar remained firm at Rs 731.25 / Rs 738.75 and Rs 746.60 / Rs 754.10, respectively.

Australian Dollar closed at Rs 185.4 / Rs 190.4, while the Canadian Dollar stood at Rs 205.40 / Rs 212.40.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.4 282.8
Euro EUR 331.65 335.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.85 383.85
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.55 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 185.35 190.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.6 754.1
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.4 212.4
China Yuan CNY 39.27 39.67
Danish Krone DKK 43.52 43.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36 36.35
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.3 922.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.21 66.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.3 162.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.82 28.12
Omani Riyal OMR 731.25 738.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.9 77.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.85 221.6
Swedish Korona SEK 29.69 29.99
Swiss Franc CHF 352.54 355.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.45 8.6
