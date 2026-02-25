Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Open Market Rates – 25 February 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market witnessed steady activity, with major international currencies holding firm against Pakistani rupee.

US Dollar (USD) was traded at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs282.3 for selling, maintaining its dominant position in the market. Euro (EUR) remained at Rs329.04 on buying side and Rs335.54 on selling, while UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained one of the strongest performers, quoted at Rs376.98 for buying and Rs381.23 for selling.

UAE Dirham was available at Rs76.30 for buying and Rs77.30 for selling. Saudi Riyal (SAR) traded at Rs74.85 and Rs75.55, while the Qatari Riyal (QAR) stood at Rs76.07 for buying and Rs79.06 for selling. The Omani Riyal (OMR) was quoted at Rs726.76 and Rs736.26 respectively.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained highly valued at Rs905.68 for buying and Rs915.12 for selling, while the Bahrain Dinar (BHD) was traded at Rs742.02 and Rs751.52.

Australian Dollar (AUD) stood at Rs196.34 (buying) and Rs201.00 (selling), while the Canadian Dollar (CAD) was quoted at Rs203.60 and Rs207.12. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) traded at Rs165.98 and Rs168.45.