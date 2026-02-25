Latest

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Open Market Rates – 25 February 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:41 am | Feb 25, 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market witnessed steady activity, with major international currencies holding firm against Pakistani rupee.

US Dollar (USD) was traded at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs282.3 for selling, maintaining its dominant position in the market. Euro (EUR) remained at Rs329.04 on buying side and Rs335.54 on selling, while UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained one of the strongest performers, quoted at Rs376.98 for buying and Rs381.23 for selling.

UAE Dirham was available at Rs76.30 for buying and Rs77.30 for selling. Saudi Riyal (SAR) traded at Rs74.85 and Rs75.55, while the Qatari Riyal (QAR) stood at Rs76.07 for buying and Rs79.06 for selling. The Omani Riyal (OMR) was quoted at Rs726.76 and Rs736.26 respectively.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained highly valued at Rs905.68 for buying and Rs915.12 for selling, while the Bahrain Dinar (BHD) was traded at Rs742.02 and Rs751.52.

Australian Dollar (AUD) stood at Rs196.34 (buying) and Rs201.00 (selling), while the Canadian Dollar (CAD) was quoted at Rs203.60 and Rs207.12. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) traded at Rs165.98 and Rs168.45.

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.30 282.25
Euro EUR 330.63 335.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 378.20 382.44
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.30 77.30
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.85 75.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.07 79.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.76 736.26
Australian Dollar AUD 196.34 201.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.02 751.52
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.60 207.12
China Yuan CNY 38.00 39.25
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.29 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 2.80 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 1.80 1.90
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.68 915.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.60 68.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.98 168.45
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 219.73 223.64
Swedish Krona SEK 30.10 30.40
Swiss Franc CHF 360.07 364.85
Thai Baht THB 8.55 8.70
   
Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

Related News

Search now