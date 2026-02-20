US Dollar, Pound, Riyal and Other Currency Rates Today in Pakistan – 20 February 2026

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee traded mixed against major foreign currencies in open market, with US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal remaining at elevated levels.

US Dollar was being bought at Rs280.20 and sold at Rs282.35. Euro traded at Rs329.87 for buying and Rs333.66 for selling, while UK pound sterling stood at Rs377.63 on the buying side and Rs381.86 on the selling side.

UAE Dirham was quoted at Rs76.4 for buying and Rs77.35 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal traded at Rs74.8 and Rs75.40, respectively.

Among other major currencies, Kuwaiti dinar remained the highest-valued currency, trading at Rs905.78 for buying and Rs915.22 for selling. Bahraini dinar was quoted at Rs742.12 and Rs751.62, while the Omani riyal stood at Rs726.7 for buying and Rs736.2 for selling.

Canadian Dollar traded between Rs203.2 and Rs206.72, while the Australian dollar was quoted at Rs196.13 for buying and Rs201.38 for selling. The Chinese yuan traded at Rs38.15 on the buying side and Rs40 on the selling side.