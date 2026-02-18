Latest

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Open Market Rates – 18 February 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:44 am | Feb 18, 2026
KARACHI – The foreign exchange market opened today with major global currencies trading steadily against the local currency. US Dollar saw slight changes with buying at 280.15 and selling at 282.30, continuing its strong position in the market.

Euro was traded at 331.18 for buying and 334.92 for selling, while UK Pound Sterling stayed among the highest-valued currencies at 380.76 (buying) and 384.48 (selling). UAE Dirham was recorded at 76.25 for buying and 77.25 for selling, whereas the Saudi Riyal stood at 74.60 and 75.20 respectively, reflecting stable demand due to trade and remittance flows.

Other international currencies, including the Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Swiss Franc, and Japanese Yen, showed normal fluctuations with no major volatility reported.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.25 282.20
Euro EUR 331.18 334.92
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.76 384.48
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.25 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.60 75.20
Australian Dollar AUD 195.86 200.89
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.55 751.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.89 207.43
China Yuan CNY 38.25 40.15
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.30 36.17
Indian Rupee INR 2.80 3.31
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.15 914.60
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.50 67.70
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.21 170.75
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 726.30 735.80
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.00 78.85
Singapore Dollar SGD 220.03 224.97
Swedish Krona SEK 30.10 30.40
Swiss Franc CHF 361.36 365.25
Thai Baht THB 8.55 8.70
   
