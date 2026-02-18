Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Open Market Rates – 18 February 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market opened today with major global currencies trading steadily against the local currency. US Dollar saw slight changes with buying at 280.15 and selling at 282.30, continuing its strong position in the market.

Euro was traded at 331.18 for buying and 334.92 for selling, while UK Pound Sterling stayed among the highest-valued currencies at 380.76 (buying) and 384.48 (selling). UAE Dirham was recorded at 76.25 for buying and 77.25 for selling, whereas the Saudi Riyal stood at 74.60 and 75.20 respectively, reflecting stable demand due to trade and remittance flows.

Other international currencies, including the Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Swiss Franc, and Japanese Yen, showed normal fluctuations with no major volatility reported.