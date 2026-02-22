Latest

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 23 February 2026

Feb 23, 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market witnessed steady trading today, with major international currencies maintaining firm positions against the local currency.

US Dollar (USD) was recorded at 280.25 (buying) and 282.20 (selling), continuing to show strength amid sustained global demand. Euro (EUR) traded at 330.10 (buying) and 334.62 (selling), holding its position above the 330 level, reflecting relative stability in the European market.

UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained the highest-valued among the widely traded currencies, standing at 377.35 (buying) and 381.58 (selling). UAE Dirham (AED) was quoted at 76.35 (buying) and 77.35 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal (SAR) stood at 74.80 (buying) and 75.50 (selling), both maintaining stable ranges in line with their dollar pegs.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained one of the strongest overall at 905.78 (buying) and 915.22 (selling). Bahrain Dinar (BHD) traded at 742.12 (buying) and 751.62 (selling). Swiss Franc (CHF) was recorded at 358.83 (buying) and 361.85 (selling).

Canadian Dollar (CAD) stood at 203.43 (buying) and 206.94 (selling). Australian Dollar (AUD) traded at 196.57 (buying) and 200.50 (selling).

 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
United States Dollar USD 280.25 282.20
Euro EUR 330.10 334.62
Pound Sterling GBP 377.35 381.58
United Arab Emirates Dirham AED 76.35 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.80 75.50
Australian Dollar AUD 196.57 200.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.12 751.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.43 206.94
China Yuan CNY 38.05 39.55
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.35 36.20
Indian Rupee INR 2.80 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 1.79 1.89
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.78 915.22
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.50 68.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.84 168.25
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 726.86 736.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.00 78.50
Singapore Dollar SGD 219.66 224.60
Swedish Krona SEK 30.10 30.40
Swiss Franc CHF 358.83 361.85
Thai Baht THB 8.50 8.65
   
