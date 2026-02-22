Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 23 February 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market witnessed steady trading today, with major international currencies maintaining firm positions against the local currency.

US Dollar (USD) was recorded at 280.25 (buying) and 282.20 (selling), continuing to show strength amid sustained global demand. Euro (EUR) traded at 330.10 (buying) and 334.62 (selling), holding its position above the 330 level, reflecting relative stability in the European market.

UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained the highest-valued among the widely traded currencies, standing at 377.35 (buying) and 381.58 (selling). UAE Dirham (AED) was quoted at 76.35 (buying) and 77.35 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal (SAR) stood at 74.80 (buying) and 75.50 (selling), both maintaining stable ranges in line with their dollar pegs.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained one of the strongest overall at 905.78 (buying) and 915.22 (selling). Bahrain Dinar (BHD) traded at 742.12 (buying) and 751.62 (selling). Swiss Franc (CHF) was recorded at 358.83 (buying) and 361.85 (selling).

Canadian Dollar (CAD) stood at 203.43 (buying) and 206.94 (selling). Australian Dollar (AUD) traded at 196.57 (buying) and 200.50 (selling).