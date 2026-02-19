Latest

US Dollar, Pound, Riyal and Other Currency Rates Today in Pakistan – 19 February 2026

By News Desk
5:43 am | Feb 19, 2026
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee traded mixed against major foreign currencies in open market, with US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal remaining at elevated levels.

US Dollar was being bought at Rs280.30 and sold at Rs282.25. Euro traded at Rs331.24 for buying and Rs334.98 for selling, while UK pound sterling stood at Rs379.27 on the buying side and Rs383.01 on the selling side.

UAE Dirham was quoted at Rs76.35 for buying and Rs77.35 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal traded at Rs74.75 and Rs75.40, respectively.

Among other major currencies, Kuwaiti dinar remained the highest-valued currency, trading at Rs905.68 for buying and Rs915.12 for selling. Bahraini dinar was quoted at Rs742.02 and Rs751.52, while the Omani riyal stood at Rs726.76 for buying and Rs736.26 for selling.

Canadian Dollar traded between Rs203.91 and Rs207.44, while the Australian dollar was quoted at Rs196.35 for buying and Rs201 for selling. The Chinese yuan traded at Rs38 on the buying side and Rs39.85 on the selling side.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.30 282.25
Euro EUR 331.24 334.98
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379.27 383.01
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.35 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.40
Australian Dollar AUD 196.35 201.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.02 751.52
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.91 207.44
Chinese Yuan CNY 38.00 39.85
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.29 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 2.78 3.15
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.91
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.68 915.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.60 67.80
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.37 170.05
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 726.76 736.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.07 79.06
Singapore Dollar SGD 220.00 224.96
Swedish Krona SEK 30.10 30.40
Swiss Franc CHF 360.82 365.93
Thai Baht THB 8.50 8.65
   
