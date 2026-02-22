Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 22 Feb 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market witnessed steady trading activity, with US dollar (USD) staying at Rs280.25 for buying and Rs282.20 for selling. Euro stood at Rs330.10 on the buying side and Rs334.62 on the selling side, while the UK pound sterling (GBP) was traded at Rs377.35 for buying and Rs381.58 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE dirham (AED) was available at Rs76.35 for buying and Rs77.35 for selling. Saudi Riyal (SAR) was traded at Rs74.80 and Rs75.50 for buying and selling, respectively. Qatari riyal (QAR) stood at Rs76.00 for buying and Rs78.50 for selling, while Omani riyal (OMR) was quoted at Rs726.86 and Rs736.36.

Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) remained one of the highest-valued currencies, trading at Rs905.78 for buying and Rs915.22 for selling. The Bahrain dinar (BHD) was recorded at Rs742.12 and Rs751.62.

In other major currencies, Australian dollar (AUD) traded at Rs196.57 for buying and Rs200.50 for selling, while the Canadian dollar (CAD) was quoted at Rs203.43 and Rs206.94. The Singapore dollar (SGD) stood at Rs219.66 and Rs224.60.

Asian currencies shows modest levels, with the Chinese yuan (CNY) trading at Rs38.05 and Rs39.55, the Japanese yen (JPY) at Rs1.79 and Rs1.89, the Indian rupee (INR) at Rs2.80 and Rs3.25, and the Thai baht (THB) at Rs8.50 and Rs8.65.

European currencies also remained active, with the Swiss franc (CHF) quoted at Rs358.83 for buying and Rs361.85 for selling. The Danish krone (DKK) traded at Rs43.32 and Rs43.72, the Norwegian krone (NOK) at Rs27.61 and Rs27.91, and the Swedish krona (SEK) at Rs30.10 and Rs30.40.