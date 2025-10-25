From iPhones to Acer Laptops and Mi Store in Pakistan; Air Link’s upcoming plans are next-Level

ISLAMABAD –Pakistan’s tech industry is about to witness major development as Air Link Communication Limited announced opening country’s first-ever official Apple retail store by December 2025, a move that could redefine the nation’s digital retail landscape.

The company plans launching Pakistan’s first Apple Store, alongside a flagship Xiaomi outlet at Dolmen Mall, Lahore. This marks a historic moment for tech consumers, who will, for the first time, get a true Apple retail experience on home soil.

The company isn’t stopping there. Air Link will soon receive its first batch of 10,000 Acer laptops in November 2025, as part of a pilot project that could pave the way for local manufacturing. If all goes well, 100,000 units are expected to sell in FY26, adding Rs4 billion in revenue. In parallel, the company’s TV sales are projected to generate another Rs8 billion.

The firm is also eyeing the home appliance market, with plans to produce air conditioners, washing machines, and microwaves in collaboration with a leading international electronics brand.

As for the much-hyped Xiaomi electric vehicles, their Pakistan launch has been delayed due to overwhelming demand in China. However, Air Link hinted that once export approvals are cleared by the government, revenues could skyrocket by over 200%!

In another milestone, Air Link declared its first-ever interim dividend of Rs2 per share, a 50% payout ratio, showcasing management’s confidence in the company’s strong financial health.

For first quarter of FY26, Air Link reported profits of Rs1.58 billion (EPS: Rs4.01), a stunning 88% jump from last year’s figures. Net sales surged to Rs24 billion, marking double-digit growth both annually and quarterly, fueled by a rebound in smartphone demand after months of supply chain turmoil.

Despite global economic pressures, Air Link maintained a solid 14% gross margin, crediting stronger pricing negotiations and booming retail sales. The company’s management remains confident margins will hold steady — thanks to growing demand for high-end smartphones.

Setting its sights higher, Air Link is targeting a massive Rs140 billion in revenue for FY26, boosted by tax incentives once operations shift to the Sundar Green SEZ facility by December 2025.