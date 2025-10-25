Pakistan Navy gets Cutting-Edge Hovercraft to secure Strategic Creeks Area

ISLAMABAD – Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, visited forward posts in Pakistan’s strategically vital Creeks Area to assess combat readiness. The visit marked a historic moment as three cutting-edge 2400 TD Hovercraft were officially inducted into the Pakistan Marines, equipping them with unmatched versatility and mission capabilities.

These state-of-the-art hovercraft can effortlessly navigate shallow waters, marshlands, sand dunes, and other challenging coastal terrain—areas where traditional vessels cannot operate. Analysts highlight that this dual land-and-sea capability gives the Pakistan Navy a decisive tactical advantage in safeguarding the nation’s maritime frontiers.

Addressing officers and personnel, Admiral Ashraf declared that the induction of these platforms reflects the Navy’s relentless drive toward modernization and its unwavering commitment to defending Pakistan’s sovereignty. He emphasized that maritime security is not just a military imperative, but a cornerstone of national economic stability and prosperity.

“The Pakistan Navy stands ready to defend every inch of our maritime frontier, from Sir Creek to Jiwani,” said the Naval Chief. Experts note that these advanced platforms will dramatically boost the Navy’s ability to respond to threats and maintain peace across the Indian Ocean Region.

With technological superiority matched by high morale, the Pakistan Navy is sending a powerful message: it is fully modernized, battle-ready, and formidable from the shorelines to the open seas.