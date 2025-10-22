Pak Navy heroics foil $97 Million Drug Smuggling in Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy’s PNS Yarmouk advanced combating global smuggling networks, intercepting and seizing drugs worth more than $97.2 million from two stateless vessels in the Arabian Sea.

The bold operations conducted under Operation Al-Musmak in support of Saudi-led Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, saw PNS Yarmouk’s highly trained crew stop two separate ships within 48 hours. On October 18, the first vessel was boarded, leading to the seizure of over 2 tons of crystal methamphetamine valued at $82.2 million.

Less than two days later, the crew intercepted a second vessel, recovering 350 kilograms of crystal meth and 50 kilograms of cocaine, valued at $15 million.

The Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) hailed operation as one of its most successful anti-drug missions, highlighting the critical role of Pakistan’s Navy in maintaining maritime security. US Central Command (CENTCOM) also congratulated the CMF on its Twitter account for the historic success.

PNS Yarmouk, commissioned in February 2020 in Romania and formally inducted into the Pakistan Navy in December 2020, is a state-of-the-art electronic warfare, anti-ship, and anti-air platform. Equipped with advanced self-defense systems and capable of unmanned aerial missions, the ship has already proven its mettle in previous high-profile operations, including rescuing Iranian fishermen from a burning vessel in March 2024 and securing commercial shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean.

This latest feat cements the Pakistan Navy’s reputation as a formidable force in the fight against drug trafficking and maritime crime, showcasing its professionalism, rapid response capabilities, and strategic importance in international waters.