Sho Suspended As Woman Complainant Raped At Police Station

MIRPURKHAS – A woman who visited Police Station to seek help in recovering her daughter alleged sexually assault by local cops.

According to district police spokesperson, the woman submitted formal complaint to DIG, sharig her ordeal with the high-ups. After her complaint, a case of sexual assault has been registered.

In response, SSP Dr. Sumair Noor Channa immediately suspended SHO Mir Khadim Talpur and ordered an inquiry into the matter. Medical samples from both the woman and the accused officer have been collected for testing, and further action will be taken once the detailed medical report is received.

The incident sparked concerns about the safety of citizens seeking help at police stations and calls for stricter accountability within law enforcement.

Last year, Pakistan reported over 2,000 cases of domestic violence, 500 honor killings, and 5,000 rapes, with convictions in these cases remaining below 2 percent.

Punjab recorded highest number of abductions, often linked to trafficking, sexual assault, forced marriages, and labor. Experts say many cases go unreported due to social stigma and fear of powerful individuals or tribal leaders.

Pakistan’s Penal Code and recent pro-women legislation including the Women Protection Bill (2006) and the Domestic Violence Acts in Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab aim to address these crimes, but low conviction rates highlight the challenges in protecting women.