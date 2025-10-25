Mentally disabled girl becomes pregnant after repeated rape by relative in Lahore

LAHORE – A 17-year-old mentally disabled girl was repeatedly raped by a relative several times, resulting in pregnancy, in an area of Lahore.

Reports said the victim underwent a medical check-up, which confirmed her pregnancy. Upon being questioned, she revealed that her relative, Ayaz, had sexually assaulted her multiple times. The family, deeply distressed by the situation, immediately reported the crime to the police.

In response to the tragic incident, Punjab’s minister Hina Pervaiz Butt visited the victim’s family on the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Hina Pervaiz Butt offered her support to the affected family and conveyed the Chief Minister’s message, ensuring the family would receive all necessary assistance.

The victim’s mother confirmed the pregnancy and explained that her daughter had shared the details of the repeated abuse.

Following the report, the police arrested Ayaz without delay. Hina Pervaiz Butt assured that the victim’s family would be provided with comprehensive support, including legal aid, medical care, and psychological counseling.

Speaking on the matter, Hina Pervaiz Butt condemned the act, calling it “inhuman” and a grave violation of human rights.