Gold prices rebound in Pakistan with increase of Rs1,800 per tola

KARACHI – After experiencing a consistent drop for five consecutive days, gold prices have seen an upward trend, with significant gains recorded in the local market.

The price of gold has rebounded by Rs1,800 per tola, bringing the new price to Rs433,662 per tola. In terms of 10 grams, the price has increased by Rs1,543, reaching Rs371,795.

The global market also witnessed a rise in gold prices, with international rates increasing by $18 per ounce, bringing the price to $4,113 per ounce.

Additionally, the price of silver has seen an increase, rising by Rs 57 per tola, bringing the new price of silver to Rs. 5,124 per tola.

This sudden rise in gold and silver prices reflects both local market dynamics and global trends, as precious metals continue to attract attention from investors and traders alike.

A day earlier, the price of per tola gold decreased by Rs2,000 and was sold at Rs431,862 compared to Rs433,862 on the last trading day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,714 to Rs370,252 from Rs371,966.