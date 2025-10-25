Pak Army foils Suicide Attack, eliminating three Khawarij in Waziristan: ISPR

WAZIRISTAN — Pakistan’s security forces successfully foiled a major terrorist plot in North Waziristan, killing three militants linked to the outlawed group Fitnat al-Khawarij, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to ISPR, the intelligence-based operation (IBO) was launched after credible reports were received regarding the presence of militants preparing a vehicle-borne suicide attack in the area. During the operation, the forces effectively neutralized the threat by destroying the vehicle that was being readied for the suicide mission.

ISPR further confirmed that three India-sponsored militants were killed in the exchange of fire. “The terrorists were planning a large-scale attack to destabilize the region, but timely action by the security forces prevented a major tragedy,” the statement read.

A clearance operation is continuing in the surrounding area to eliminate any remaining threats.

The successful operation underscores Pakistan Army’s commitment to ensuring peace and stability in the country, particularly in areas affected by militant activity.