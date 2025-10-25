DG ISPR engages KP Youth on Security challenges, Anti-State Propaganda

MARDAN – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry emphasised Pakistan Army’s commitment to combating terrorism and extremist elements, saying the armed forces and the public stand as an “iron wall” against any aggression by adversaries.

In a special session held with faculty members and students from Abdul Wali Khan University, Women University, University of Engineering and Technology, and local madrassas in Mardan, DG ISPR discussed key national security issues, including the recent Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions and ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

Chaudhry said, “Pakistan has taken effective measures against terrorism and extremist threats, and any aggression against the country will be met with unwavering resolve by our armed forces and citizens alike.”

Students and teachers present at session paid tribute to the country’s martyrs and veterans. They noted that the discussion helped clear many misconceptions regarding the role and efforts of the Pakistan Army.

“The nation values Army’s role in promoting peace and national development. The youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces to ensure the country’s security and stability,” students said.

Participants also expressed concern over how anti-state elements use social media to spread propaganda against Pakistan and its armed forces. Academics also highlighted sacrifices made by the military to protect the nation and stressed the responsibility of citizens to support and stand alongside the armed forces.