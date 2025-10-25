Dostarym-V: Historic Joint Drill boosts Pakistan-Kazakhstan defense ties

PESHAWAR – Pakistan and Kazakhstan wrapped up their two-week-long joint exercise Dostarym-V in the counter-terrorism domain. The exercise, which started on 14 October 2025, saw elite Combat Teams from Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) and Kazakhstan Special Forces push the limits of operational excellence.

The grand closing ceremony was attended by the Commandant of Special Operations School Cherat as Chief Guest, alongside Kazakhstan’s Ambassador and Defence Attaché, highlighting the significance of this historic collaboration.

Troops from both nations showcased exceptional professionalism, precision, and tactical skill throughout the exercise. The intensive training was designed to refine counter-terrorism drills, enhance operational coordination, and strengthen the longstanding military-to-military relationship between these friendly nations.

With Dostarym-V, Pakistan and Kazakhstan have not only advanced their counter-terrorism capabilities but also reaffirmed their strategic partnership in maintaining regional security and stability.