Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar call for restraint amid clashes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Border tensions continue unabated between Pakistan and Afghanistan as Pak forces gave crushing response to Afghan Taliban, and it prompted response from several brotherly nations includiung Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Muslim nations urged for restraint and dialogue to prevent further escalation as Taliban flee after attacking Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia expressed serious concern over latest border clashes, reportedly sparked by unprovoked firing by Afghan forces and Pakistan’s strong retaliatory response and called on both countries to exercise caution and wisdom.

Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that any rash actions could dangerously escalate the situation, and stressed the need for patience and dialogue to maintain peace in the region.

Riyadh is committed to promoting security and prosperity across the region and hopes for improved relations between the brotherly nations of Pakistan and Afghanistan,” the ministry added.

Qatar joined call for diplomacy, urging both sides to immediately open channels of dialogue to ease tensions and foster cooperation in the region.

The statements come amid growing international concern over border security and regional stability, highlighting the critical role of global actors in keeping the fragile peace between neighboring countries.