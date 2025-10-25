Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 25 October 2025

KARACHI – Gold market took another hit over weekend as prices tumbled sharply, mirroring the shockwaves rippling through global bullion markets, and the price of 24-karat gold stays at Rs431,862 per tola, while 10 grams stood at Rs370,252.

Gold is now facing volatile swings amid mounting economic uncertainty, currency instability, and shifting global interest rates. Investors who once rushed to gold for protection are now watching its value fluctuate with growing concern.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Price Karachi Rs431,862 Lahore Rs431,862 Islamabad Rs431,862 Peshawar Rs431,862 Quetta Rs431,862 Sialkot Rs433,862 Hyderabad Rs431,862 Faisalabad Rs431,862

Meanwhile, silver prices also weakened, with per tola silver recorded at Rs5,067 and 10 grams priced at Rs4,344.

On the international front, gold slipped to around $4,095 per ounce, still hovering near record highs but showing signs of pressure as global markets adjust to shifting economic tides.

Market watchers say the recent decline is driven by wild fluctuations in international bullion prices and the Pakistani rupee’s struggle against the US dollar. Analysts warn that unless currency stability returns, domestic gold prices may continue to wobble in the coming weeks.