Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 24 October, 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down mid week, reflecting a similar downturn in international markets as price of gold per tola dropped by Rs3,500, closing at Rs433,862. The rate for 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs3,001 to Rs371,966.
A day earlier, on Tuesday, local prices had remained stable at Rs437,362 per tola.
Gold Rates Today
|City
|Gold Price
|Karachi
|Rs433,862
|Lahore
|Rs433,862
|Islamabad
|Rs433,862
|Peshawar
|Rs433,862
|Quetta
|Rs433,862
|Sialkot
|Rs433,862
|Hyderabad
|Rs433,862
|Faisalabad
|Rs433,862
In the global market, gold prices slipped as well. The international rate was reported at $4,115 per ounce — including a $20 premium — showing a fall of $35, according to the APGJSA.
Silver prices also remained steady and stood at Rs5,110 per tola.
Analysts attributed the decline to easing U.S.-China trade tensions and profit-taking after gold’s recent record rally. Investors are now waiting for key U.S. inflation data due later this week, which could influence future trends in precious metals.