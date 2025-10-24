Latest

Gold & Silver

Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 24 October, 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:41 am | Oct 24, 2025
Gold Price Increases By Rs900 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down mid week, reflecting a similar downturn in international markets as price of gold per tola dropped by Rs3,500, closing at Rs433,862. The rate for 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs3,001 to Rs371,966.

A day earlier, on Tuesday, local prices had remained stable at Rs437,362 per tola.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price
Karachi Rs433,862
Lahore Rs433,862
Islamabad Rs433,862
Peshawar Rs433,862
Quetta Rs433,862
Sialkot Rs433,862
Hyderabad Rs433,862
Faisalabad Rs433,862

In the global market, gold prices slipped as well. The international rate was reported at $4,115 per ounce — including a $20 premium — showing a fall of $35, according to the APGJSA.

Silver prices also remained steady and stood at Rs5,110 per tola.

Analysts attributed the decline to easing U.S.-China trade tensions and profit-taking after gold’s recent record rally. Investors are now waiting for key U.S. inflation data due later this week, which could influence future trends in precious metals.

 

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

Related News

Search now