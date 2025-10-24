Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 24 October, 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down mid week, reflecting a similar downturn in international markets as price of gold per tola dropped by Rs3,500, closing at Rs433,862. The rate for 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs3,001 to Rs371,966.

A day earlier, on Tuesday, local prices had remained stable at Rs437,362 per tola.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price Karachi Rs433,862 Lahore Rs433,862 Islamabad Rs433,862 Peshawar Rs433,862 Quetta Rs433,862 Sialkot Rs433,862 Hyderabad Rs433,862 Faisalabad Rs433,862

In the global market, gold prices slipped as well. The international rate was reported at $4,115 per ounce — including a $20 premium — showing a fall of $35, according to the APGJSA.

Silver prices also remained steady and stood at Rs5,110 per tola.

Analysts attributed the decline to easing U.S.-China trade tensions and profit-taking after gold’s recent record rally. Investors are now waiting for key U.S. inflation data due later this week, which could influence future trends in precious metals.