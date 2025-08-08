Pakistani forces shoot down Indian surveillance drone in Lahore

LAHORE – Pakistani security forces intercepted and shot down an Indian drone spotted flying near the Manawan area on the outskirts of Lahore, according to police.

The drone was detected violating Pakistani airspace, prompting a swift response from security personnel who successfully brought it down before it could retreat.

Initial assessments suggest that the drone was intended for surveillance purposes, as no explosives or harmful materials were found onboard.

Police confirmed that the drone has been taken into custody by intelligence agencies for further technical examination and investigation. Officials are working to determine the drone’s flight path, origin, and intended mission.

This incident has once again raised concerns over airspace violations, underscoring the need for heightened vigilance and regional stability.

The incident comes months after the two neighbouring countries engaged in a conflict May 2025 when Indian had blamed Pakistan for attack on tourists in occupied Jammu and Kashmir while Islamabad had denied the allegations and called for a transparent probe into it.

After India’s military action, Pakistan armed forces launched “Operation Bunyanun Marsoos” and shot down six Indian fighter jets and dozens drones.

Later, US President Donald Trump played a mediation role to stop the conflict. Pakistan lauded Trump for his efforts to stop the war and also nominated him for Nobel Peace Prize.