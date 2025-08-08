Pcb Suspends Batter Haider Ali After Rape Allegations During England Tour

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended batter Haider Ali on disciplinary grounds after he was accused of sexual assault in Manchester during the recent tour of the Pakistan Shaheens cricket team to England.

Haider Ali has been released on bail after his arrest in Manchester over allegations of sexual assault. Local authorities have confirmed that Haider Ali remains under investigation and has been summoned to appear again in two weeks. In the meantime, he is prohibited from leaving the United Kingdom as part of his bail conditions.

The PCB also stated that Haider Ali will be provided with legal support to ensure his rights are protected during the proceedings. The suspension will remain in effect until the legal process concludes.

Following the completion of the case, the PCB will assess whether any disciplinary action is necessary. The board has confirmed that no further details will be shared until the legal matter is resolved.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Shaheens led by Muhammad Irfan Khan will travel to Darwin, Australia today to participate in the Top End T20 Series. The 11-team tournament will be held from 14 to 24 August in Darwin, with Pakistan Shaheens facing Bangladesh ‘A’ in the opening match.

Two changes have been made in the 15-member squad. Batter Haider Ali has been replaced by Mohammad Faiq after being suspended temporarily by the PCB on disciplinary grounds, while fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr has been added to the squad in place of left-arm fast bowler Salman Mirza.

Pakistan 15-member squad:

Muhammad Irfan Khan (captain), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicket-keeper), Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Faiq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah and Yasir Khan