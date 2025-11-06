Balochistan imposes Section 144 province-wide amid rising security concerns

QUETTA – The Balochistan Home Department has issued a notification imposing Section 144 across the province for one month due to security concerns. Under this order, public gatherings, rallies, and display of weapons have been banned.

According to the notification, during the enforcement of Section 144, all political activities, protests, demonstrations, and assemblies of five or more people will be strictly prohibited. Carrying or displaying weapons in public is also completely banned.

Officials stated that the move aims to maintain law and order and address potential security threats. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone violating the order.

It is worth noting that the decision comes amid a rise in terrorist attacks and assaults on security forces in recent months. Section 144 will remain in effect throughout Balochistan from November 6, 2025, for one month.