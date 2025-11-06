Rawalpindi schools to close at 12:45pm amid new timings

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi’s district administration announced change in school timings as Deputy Commissioner’s Office confirmed that all government and private schools in the Cantonment and City sub-divisions will now operate for short period.

As per new update, the classes will start from 7:45 AM to 12:45 PM, a schedule that will remain in effect until further notice. Parents, students, and commuters are now preparing to adapt to this new schedule as Rawalpindi grapples with construction disruptions, safety concerns, and traffic gridlocks, making daily routines more challenging than ever.

Officials say the decision is aimed at ensuring student safety and smoothing traffic flow, as ongoing construction at the busy intersection has been causing significant commuting problems every day.

The notification has been sent to top provincial authorities, including the Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary to the Chief Minister, and the Higher Education and School Education Departments, signaling the seriousness of the situation.

This development comes on the heels of previous changes by the Punjab government, which had adjusted school timings across the province due to harsh winter conditions and rising smog levels.