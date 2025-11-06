Gold rates rebound after two-day decline in Pakistan

KARACHI After two consecutive days of decline, gold prices rose again today in both international and local markets.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold increased by $37 per ounce on Thursday, reaching a new level of $4,007 per ounce.

Following the global trend, the price of 24-karat gold in local markets rose by Rs3,700 per tola, bringing it to Rs423,062 per tola. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs3,122, reaching Rs362,707.

The price of silver also went up, with per tola rising by Rs90 to Rs5,112, and 10 grams increasing by Rs77 to Rs4,382.

It is noteworthy that gold prices had declined over the past two days but rebounded today.