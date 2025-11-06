Pakistan senators lose Millions in Online Fraud cases; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Cybercriminals have set their sights on Pakistan’s lawmakers, as new alarming cases are reporting from across the country.

In startling revelation, several Pakistani lawmakers have fallen victim to highly organized cybercriminals, losing massive sums of money in online fraud schemes. Senator Dilawar Khan reportedly saw Rs850,000 vanish from his bank account, while Senator Falak Naz Chitrali lost Rs. 500,000 in two separate attacks.

Chitrali revealed hackers posed as representatives from a “counseling center,” using intimate details about her family to trick her into handing over cash. The brazen scams targeted parliamentarians with phone calls that appeared shockingly legitimate.

Senator Saifullah Abro told Senate Standing Committee on Interior that fraudsters demanded between Rs. 500,000 and Rs. 550,000 from each victim, employing highly convincing tactics. Other senators, including Qadir Mandokhail, were also ensnared.

The scandal deepened with allegations of corruption inside the National Centre for Cyber Intelligence and Analysis (NCCIA). Lawmakers demanded answers from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), calling for a closed-door probe into claims that officials sold citizens’ personal data online and abused their power.

Senators blasted the NCCIA for ignoring repeated complaints, calling for swift action against the hackers and accountability for officials who failed to act. Pakistan’s lawmakers are now on high alert as cybercriminals continue targeting the nation’s top politicians.