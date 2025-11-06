UK CGS, Pakistan Field Marshal eye advanced Defence Ties in high-level military talks

RAWALPINDI – Chief of the General Staff (CGS) of British Army General Sir Charles Roland Vincent Walker called on Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, ISPR said Thursday.

The high-profile meeting focused on deepening Pakistan–UK defence relations, bolstering regional security, and enhancing cooperation to ensure lasting peace and stability across the region. Both military chiefs reaffirmed their shared resolve to strengthen strategic coordination and counter emerging security challenges together.

General Walker commended Pakistan Army’s outstanding achievements and immense sacrifices in the global fight against terrorism, commending its unwavering commitment to safeguarding peace and regional harmony.

Earlier, upon his arrival at GHQ, British Army Chief paid solemn tribute to the martyrs of South Asian nation by laying a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. He was received with full military honours, including a ceremonial guard of honour presented by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army — marking yet another milestone in Pakistan–UK military relations.