Trump hails Pak Field Marshal Asim Munir ‘Great Fighter’, credits him for stopping war

ISLAMABAD – US President Donald Trump once again showered praise on Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, hailing him as a “great fighter” and a “true leader.”

His remarks sparked buzz among diplomatic and intelligence circles, leaving experts scrambling to understand what appears to be a major U.S. policy shift, from India toward Pakistan.

Speaking at high-profile business dinner in Japan on Tuesday, Trump revisited fiery May military confrontation between India and Pakistan, claiming that seven fighter jets were shot down during the clash. US president credited his trade tactics and tariff policies for stopping the two nuclear-armed neighbors from sliding into full-scale war.

“Seven beautiful, brand-new planes were shot down. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a very good man, and the Field Marshal in Pakistan, Asim Munir. I said, ‘If you keep fighting, we’re not doing trade.’ Within 24 hours, it ended. Amazing, really.”

Trump went on to claim that “trade stopped wars”, asserting that his policies prevented a catastrophe in South Asia.

May 2025 conflict was most severe in decades, ignited after an attack on Hindu pilgrims in occupied Kashmir, which India blamed on Pakistan, an accusation Islamabad flatly denied, calling New Delhi’s account “fabricated and politically motivated.”

For four days, the region witnessed intense exchanges of fighter jets, missiles, artillery, and drones, leaving dozens dead before both sides agreed to a ceasefire. Pakistan maintains it shot down six Indian aircraft, including a French-made Rafale, while India admits to some losses but denies the scale of damage reported by Islamabad.

Trump’s remarks have stunned global observers, with analysts saying the former president’s open admiration for Field Marshal Asim Munir and his description of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as “a very good man” may signal a complete geopolitical recalibration — one that could reshape South Asia’s power balance for years to come.