‘Seven Beautiful Jets Shot Down’: Trump rubs salt in Modi’s wounds, takes credit for May Clashes

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump once again took swipe at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he mentioned the loss of seven fighter jets during May’s clashes between Pakistan and India.

Speaking at a dinner in Japan, Trump claimed he personally intervened to prevent a full-scale war between nuclear-armed nations. He ridiculed New Delhi’s loss of seven fighter jets in its recent war and recounted how he “stepped in” when tensions spiraled out of control.

POTUS said seven brand-new, beautiful planes were shot down. “I told Modi, I told Shehbaz Sharif, and even Field Marshal Asim Munir No trade if you’re fighting!’ And guess what? Within 24 hours, it was over. Incredible!”

Trump was of the view that trade is responsible for 70 percent of the reason we don’t have wars today.

Pakistan and Indian were engaged in the most fierce military confrontation after a militant strike in the occupied Pahalgam area that killed 26 civilians. New Delhi also blamed Pakistan for orchestrating the attack, an accusation Islamabad denied.

Later, India carried out unprovoked strikes on Pakistani territory, triggering a military response from the Pakistan Armed Forces under Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.