‘No Wars with Pakistan,’ Trump tells Indian PM Modi over the phone

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had phone call as New Delhi and Washington are facing bumpy road due to latter’s hardliner stance related to trade and peace.

Trump again took credit of preventing nuclear war between Pakistan and India and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him of cutting down India’s oil imports from Russia. He told media about having “great conversation” with Modi, calling the Indian leader a “great friend” and praising their “excellent relationship.”

“We talked about trade, and about peace. I told him, no wars with Pakistan,” Trump said at Oval Office.

He went on to make startling revelation, saying during past India-Pakistan standoff, he threatened to end US trade with both nations if they went to war.

“Seven jets were shot down. I called both sides and said: if you fight, we’ll stop trading. Within 24 hours, they backed off,” Trump said, adding, “That’s how I stopped a nuclear war.”

Trump declared that his mix of “deals and diplomacy” had helped avert eight wars, including one between the two nuclear-armed South Asian rivals.

On the other hand, Indian government quickly downplayed Trump’s comments, saying it was “not aware” of any such phone call between the two leaders.