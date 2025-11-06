Investpak Goes Live In Pakistan With Real Time Investment At Your Fingertips

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rolled out InvestPak, a revolutionary digital platform aimed at streamlining investment in government securities for individuals and corporates alike. The platform goes live on November 6, 2025, promising to make investing faster, easier, and fully online.

Through InvestPak, users can open Investor Portfolio of Securities (IPS) accounts digitally, submit competitive and non-competitive bids in primary auctions, and buy or sell securities in the secondary market—all without stepping into a bank. Account holders, including individuals, joint account holders, and corporate entities with bank accounts, can register using their IBAN, while those without an IPS account can request one during registration.

Transactions on the platform are automatically reflected in investors’ portfolios, ensuring real-time transparency and accuracy. The portal also features a complaint management system, allowing customers to raise and track issues online, with banks required to ensure prompt resolution.

The cental bank mandated that all banks and primary dealers facilitate registration, while microfinance banks are encouraged to help their clients onboard. Auctions will be scheduled through the portal, giving registered investors seamless access to government securities as per SBP’s calendar.

With InvestPak, Pakistan takes a major stride towards financial digitalisation, promising enhanced accessibility, efficiency, and transparency for investors across the nation.