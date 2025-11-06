New Traffic Rules in Punjab could suspend your Driving License after 20 Points

LAHORE – Punjab government is bringing new stern traffic license points system, inspired by Dubai’s high-tech traffic monitoring model. The system is designed to hold reckless drivers accountable like never before.

Under this new framework, every traffic violation will cost drivers 2 to 4 points on their license. If a driver accumulates 20 points in a single year, their driving license could be suspended for anywhere between two months and a full year, depending on how serious and repeated their offenses are.

Traffic authorities warn that habitual offenders will face the harshest penalties. For example, overspeeding or breaking a traffic signal will result in a hefty deduction of four points, in addition to existing financial fines.

Officials highlight that the goal of the new system is not just to levy fines but to instill a culture of safe and responsible driving across the province. The dual punishment, points plus monetary fines, is expected to drastically reduce careless driving habits.

Experts predict that this strict, long-term accountability measure will revolutionize traffic discipline in Punjab, making the roads safer for everyone. Citizens are urged to follow the rules diligently or face severe consequences under the new system.