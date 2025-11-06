Anunay Sood, viral travel influencer and reality star, dies young at 32

DUBAI – Social media community woke up to heartbreaking news today as beloved travel influencer and Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Anunay Sood passed away at just 32 years old.

The sudden death of Dubai-based content creator is shock for netizens who are curious to know about his death. The heart breaking news was confirmed by his family on his official social media accounts, who urged fans to respect their privacy during this heartbreaking time.

So far, the cause of his untimely passing remains unknown while some unofficial reportes hinted at medical condition behind the demise.

Fans across the globe have flooded social media with disbelief and grief. One fan exclaimed, “What? He’s my husband’s favorite blogger, and now mine too, is this real?” Another wrote, “Rest in peace, bhai. Your vlogs and your vision will be missed forever. I can’t believe this has happened.”

Anunay Sood was a powerhouse on social media, listed among Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars for three consecutive years (2022–2024). Known for his breathtaking travel content and collaborations with major travel brands, he had amassed a massive following who admired his unique perspective and adventurous spirit.