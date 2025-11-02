Young TV anchor Arooj Fatima dies from Dengue complications

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s TV anchor Arooj Fatima passed away after battling complications from the dengue virus.

The young journalist contracted the virus a few days ago and was getting treatment in a local hospital. Despite medical efforts, she succumbed to the mosquito-borne disease over the weekend.

Arooj Fatima was known for her vibrant presence on-screen and had earned widespread recognition for her work in the media industry. Her sudden demise has left colleagues, fans, and the journalism community in deep mourning.

Health authorities continue to urge the public to take precautionary measures against dengue, which remains a serious concern in many areas.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and parts of KP witnessed surge in dengue cases, despite drop in temperarture. Residents are advised to take preventive measures against dengue.