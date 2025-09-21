Latest

Lahore residents on edge as Dengue cases multiply

By News Desk
11:21 am | Sep 21, 2025
LAHORE – At least nine new cases of dengue viral fever have been reported across Lahore, health authorities confirmed, amid growing concerns over mosquito-borne infections in the metropolis.

Allama Iqbal Town, Shalamar Town, and Cantonment Zone each recorded two new cases, while Aziz Bhatti and Gulberg-Nishtar Town reported one case apiece. Officials noted increased mosquito breeding in several areas, warning that the threat of further outbreaks remains high.

Ganj Bakhsh Town which hosts the largest number of hospitals in the city has reported only five cases so far this year, with no new patients recently. Experts cautioned that low reported numbers may not reflect lower risk due to potential delays in hospital reporting.

Authorities urged residents to adopt preventive measures, including using mosquito repellents, covering water containers, and keeping their surroundings clean, to reduce the spread of dengue.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that appears 4–10 days after a mosquuito bite. Common symptoms include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea, fatigue, and skin rash.

In severe cases, it can cause abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, bleeding, difficulty breathing, and low blood pressure, requiring immediate medical attention. Prevention focuses on avoiding mosquito bites by using repellents, wearing protective clothing, and sleeping under net.

You also need to end mosquito breeding sites by covering or emptying water containers, keeping surroundings clean, and using screens or repellents indoors. Staying informed about local outbreaks and seeking prompt medical care if symptoms appear are also crucial.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

