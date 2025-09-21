Lahore residents on edge as Dengue cases multiply

LAHORE – At least nine new cases of dengue viral fever have been reported across Lahore, health authorities confirmed, amid growing concerns over mosquito-borne infections in the metropolis.

Allama Iqbal Town, Shalamar Town, and Cantonment Zone each recorded two new cases, while Aziz Bhatti and Gulberg-Nishtar Town reported one case apiece. Officials noted increased mosquito breeding in several areas, warning that the threat of further outbreaks remains high.

Ganj Bakhsh Town which hosts the largest number of hospitals in the city has reported only five cases so far this year, with no new patients recently. Experts cautioned that low reported numbers may not reflect lower risk due to potential delays in hospital reporting.

Authorities urged residents to adopt preventive measures, including using mosquito repellents, covering water containers, and keeping their surroundings clean, to reduce the spread of dengue.