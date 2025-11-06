Romaisa Khan reveals surprising marriage proposal from her former student

Actress and social media star Romaisa Khan has revealed that she once received a marriage proposal from one of her former students — a revelation that left her surprised.

Speaking on a private TV show, Romaisa shared that before entering the acting field, she used to give tuition to students to save money for a new iPhone. At that time, she was only 17 years old and taught boys in the eighth grade.

She further revealed that one of those former students recently messaged her, expressing his wish to marry her and stating that he planned to send his mother with a proposal.

The actress said she smiled upon reading the message, realizing that she wasn’t much older than her students back then — and therefore took the proposal as a joke.

It is worth mentioning that Romaisa Khan began her career on TikTok, where her popularity quickly rose, leading her to television dramas where she impressed audiences with her acting skills.