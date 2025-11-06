Pakistan set 270-run target for South Africa in second ODI

FAISALABAD – Pakistan set South Africa a target of 270 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series.

Batting first at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Cricket Stadium, Pakistan scored 269 runs for 9 wickets in their allotted 50 overs. Agha Salman top-scored with 69, while Mohammad Nawaz added 59 runs.

South Africa’s bowlers dominated early, dismissing Fakhar Zaman (0), Babar Azam (11), and Mohammad Rizwan (4) cheaply. However, Agha Salman and Saim Ayub steadied the innings with half-centuries before departing for 69 and 53 respectively.

In the final overs, Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf (28) contributed valuable runs to lift Pakistan’s total.

It’s worth noting that Pakistan won the first ODI, while the third and final match will also be played at Iqbal Stadium on November 8.