Gold, Silver prices see uptick in Pakistan after back to back losses

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed significant increase, after a rise in international markets as price of gold per tola jumped by Rs3,700 to reach Rs423,062.
As per Saraffa Association, rate of 10-gram gold jumped by Rs3,112 to Rs362,707. A day before, bullion moved down by Rs1,000 per tola to Rs419,362. Silver also experienced a modest rise, gaining Rs90 per tola to reach Rs5,112.
Gold Price Today
|Metal
|Unit
|New Price
|Change
|Gold
|1 tola
|423,062
|+3,700
|Gold
|10 grams
|362,707
|+3,112
|Silver
|1 tola
|5,112
|+90
Globally, gold prices inched higher as the dollar eased from a four-month peak and investors remained cautious amid uncertainty over the US economic outlook during a government shutdown.
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,986.23 per ounce, while US December gold futures climbed to $3,994.60 per ounce. Since hitting a record $4,381.21 on October 20, gold has fallen around 9%.