Gold, Silver prices see uptick in Pakistan after back to back losses

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed significant increase, after a rise in international markets as price of gold per tola jumped by Rs3,700 to reach Rs423,062.

As per Saraffa Association, rate of 10-gram gold jumped by Rs3,112 to Rs362,707. A day before, bullion moved down by Rs1,000 per tola to Rs419,362. Silver also experienced a modest rise, gaining Rs90 per tola to reach Rs5,112.

Gold Price Today

Metal Unit New Price Change Gold 1 tola 423,062 +3,700 Gold 10 grams 362,707 +3,112 Silver 1 tola 5,112 +90

Globally, gold prices inched higher as the dollar eased from a four-month peak and investors remained cautious amid uncertainty over the US economic outlook during a government shutdown.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,986.23 per ounce, while US December gold futures climbed to $3,994.60 per ounce. Since hitting a record $4,381.21 on October 20, gold has fallen around 9%.