Gold prices fall further in Pakistan amid global market dip

By Staff Reporter
4:45 pm | Nov 5, 2025
Gold Prices Skyrocket To Records Rs 308000 Per Tola In Local Markets

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices have taken sharp hit in Pakistan, coming down to Rs419,362 per tola, after global downturn.

As per tola price come down by Rs1,000, the 10-gram gold dipped to Rs359,535, as investors react to turbulent international markets. Spot gold surged 0.8% globally after hitting near one-week lows, as bargain hunters rushed in and eyes turned to critical US economic data.

Gold Rates Today

Dates

4-Nov

 24K Gold

Rs419,362
3-Nov Rs423,862
1-Nov Rs422,562
30-Oct Rs418,862
29-Oct Rs419,862
28-Oct Rs416,362
27-Oct Rs430,362
21-Oct-25 Rs444,900

Experts warn that gold’s story is breaking traditional rules. According to Adil Saleem, founder of digital gold platform Zariah, gold can rise even with a strong US dollar, driven by falling confidence in the global system.

With the US economy under pressure and yields dropping, gold is shining brighter than ever as the ultimate safe haven.

Gold prices come down by Rs1,600 Per Tola in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

