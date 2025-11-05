Gold prices fall further in Pakistan amid global market dip

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices have taken sharp hit in Pakistan, coming down to Rs419,362 per tola, after global downturn.
As per tola price come down by Rs1,000, the 10-gram gold dipped to Rs359,535, as investors react to turbulent international markets. Spot gold surged 0.8% globally after hitting near one-week lows, as bargain hunters rushed in and eyes turned to critical US economic data.
Gold Rates Today
|Dates
4-Nov
|24K Gold
Rs419,362
|3-Nov
|Rs423,862
|1-Nov
|Rs422,562
|30-Oct
|Rs418,862
|29-Oct
|Rs419,862
|28-Oct
|Rs416,362
|27-Oct
|Rs430,362
|21-Oct-25
|Rs444,900
Experts warn that gold’s story is breaking traditional rules. According to Adil Saleem, founder of digital gold platform Zariah, gold can rise even with a strong US dollar, driven by falling confidence in the global system.
With the US economy under pressure and yields dropping, gold is shining brighter than ever as the ultimate safe haven.