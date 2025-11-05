New market timings announced in Lahore to curb smog

LAHORE – In an effort to combat rising smog levels, the district administration has issued new directives revising business hours across the city.

According to the notification, markets in Lahore will now close at 10 pm, while restaurants must shut down by 11 pm. The order aims to reduce environmental pollution and energy consumption amid deteriorating air quality in the provincial capital.

The district administration has directed assistant commissioners to ensure strict compliance with the new schedule and to submit daily implementation reports.

Officials emphasized that adherence to the revised timings is mandatory, warning that strict action will be taken against those violating the order.

The move comes as Lahore continues to struggle with worsening smog, which has prompted health concerns and visibility issues across the city.

Meanwhile, Karachi has climbed to second place among the world’s most polluted cities, as air quality in Lahore shows signs of improvement.

According to recent air quality data, Karachi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 186, placing it behind Kolkata, which topped the global list with an AQI of 250.

Meanwhile, Lahore’s air quality has improved significantly. The city’s overall AQI dropped to 155, moving it down to eighth place on the list of the world’s most polluted cities.

Detailed readings from Lahore showed varying pollution levels across the city: 190 at the CERB office, 179 at the Power Zone head office, 177 on Raiwind Road, 174 in Gulberg, 172 at Adda Plot, and 165 on Syed Maratib Ali Road.

Officials attribute the improvement to stronger winds blowing at around 8 km/h, with humidity levels at 80 percent, which helped disperse the smog.