Giraffes set to join Lahore Safari Park for first time

LAHORE – The quarantine period for twelve giraffes imported from South Africa has ended, after which they will be moved to Lahore Safari Park and the Lahore Zoo.

According to the Punjab Wildlife Department, these giraffes were brought to Lahore last month and were initially kept in quarantine at Lahore Safari Park to thoroughly assess their health and adaptation to the environment.

Of the twelve giraffes, nine are designated for Lahore Safari Park, while three are for Lahore Zoo. Due to the current air pollution and smog, the giraffes are still being kept in the quarantine enclosure. A team of veterinary experts is continuously monitoring their health, diet, and behavior.

Officials stated that visitors will soon be able to see these new guests at the Safari Park. This marks the first time giraffes have been brought to Lahore Safari Park, while Lahore Zoo already has one female giraffe.

The administration also revealed that a special “Safari Café” is being constructed, where visitors will be able to dine close to the giraffes and enjoy a unique experience of observing them in a natural setting.

It is worth mentioning that in 2017, three giraffes were imported for Lahore Zoo — one died the same year due to illness, and another in February 2022, leaving only one female giraffe currently at the zoo.