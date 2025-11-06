Pakistani forces respond firmly to unprovoked Afghan firing at Chaman border

CHAMAN – Unprovoked firing from the Afghan side targeted Pakistani border posts, after which security forces responded effectively and responsibly, bringing the situation under control.

According to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Information, Pakistan completely rejects the allegations spread from Afghanistan regarding today’s incident along the Pak-Afghan border in Chaman.

The spokesperson stated that some elements from the Afghan side opened unprovoked fire on Pakistani posts, prompting a swift and responsible response from Pakistan’s security forces.