Pakistani cueist beat Indian rival to advance in world snooker championship

Pakistan’s snooker star Shahid Aftab continued his fine form at the IBSF World Snooker Championship, securing a place in the second stage after an impressive win over India’s Paras Gupta.

Aftab triumphed 4–2 in the Round of 16, displaying remarkable consistency throughout the match. The frame scores were 25-73, 94-27, 36-77, 76-58, 6-122, and 49-60. During the contest, Aftab produced two brilliant breaks of 72 and 62, demonstrating his superior control and precision on the table.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Mohammad Sajjad, who entered the championship directly in the Round of 32, could not advance further. He was defeated by Fong Ko Wic Wai of Hong Kong in a closely fought match. The frame scores stood at 68-33, 20-81, 6-82, 76-32, 15-68, and 57-75.

Despite Sajjad’s exit, Shahid Aftab’s impressive victory has kept Pakistan’s hopes alive in the prestigious tournament, currently underway in Doha, Qatar.