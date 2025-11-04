Faisalabad welcomes international cricket again as PAK vs SA ODI series begins today

FAISALABAD – International cricket returns to Faisalabad after 17 years as Pakistan and South Africa face off in a three-match ODI series, commencing from today, at the Iqbal Stadium.

The remaining matches will be played on 6 and 8 November at the same venue.

The toss will take place at 2.30pm local time, while the first ball of the match will be bowled at 3pm.

The last international match at the Iqbal Stadium was played on 11 April 2008, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in an ODI by seven wickets. The historic venue has hosted 16 ODIs to date, including four World Cup matches – one in 1987 and three in 1996.

Pakistan have featured in 12 ODIs at this ground, winning nine and losing three. South Africa, on the other hand have played five ODIs here, winning two and losing three. Across all ODIs between the two sides, Pakistan and South Africa have met 87 times, with Pakistan winning 34 and South Africa emerging victorious in 52 encounters. In Pakistan, both teams have won eight matches each out of 16.

In Faisalabad, Pakistan and South Africa have contested in three ODIs. Pakistan have won on two occasions (in 1994 and 2007), while South Africa secured victory in one (2003).

This ODI series follows a competitive Test and T20I series, where the two-match Test series ended in a 1-1 draw, while Pakistan claimed the T20I series 2-1.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead Pakistan for the first time in ODIs.

In the current Pakistan squad, among batters, Babar Azam has scored 744 runs in 15 matches, while in the bowling unit, Shaheen has 25 scalps to his name from 13 outings.

Pakistan ODI squad:

Shahen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha