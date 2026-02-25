34 militants killed in KP, Balochistan operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed 34 militants during a series of high-tempo, intelligence-based operations carried out over the past several days as part of an ongoing counterterrorism campaign.

According to ISPR, the operations were conducted in multiple districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 26 militants were killed in four separate engagements. Security forces intercepted a group attempting to infiltrate across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the general area of Hassan Khel, North Waziristan district. During the exchange of fire, one militant — identified as an Afghan national — was killed.

In Lakki Marwat district, three militants were killed during an intelligence-based operation after an intense gun battle.

Meanwhile, in two separate engagements in Narmi Khel, Bannu district, security forces killed 10 militants. In another operation in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan, 12 militants were eliminated following precise intelligence.

In Balochistan’s Zhob district, eight militants were killed during an intelligence-based operation in the Sambaza area after a heavy exchange of fire.

Security forces said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who were allegedly involved in multiple terrorist activities in the region.

According to the statement, clearance operations are ongoing to eliminate any remaining militants in the affected areas.

The military reaffirmed its commitment to continuing counterterrorism efforts under the broader national security framework aimed at eradicating militancy from the country.