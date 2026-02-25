Samsung Pakistan Unveils Galaxy S26 at Unpacked Watch Party Featuring World’s First Privacy Display

LAHORE – Samsung Pakistan on Wednesday hosted a Galaxy Unpacked 2026 watch party in Lahore, bringing together celebrities, technology content creators, business partners and members of the media to witness the global unveiling of the Galaxy S26 series.

The event featured a live screening of the international launch in a cinema-style setting. Among those in attendance were actors Kubra Khan and Aena Khan, as well as digital creator Irfan Junejo.

Following the livestream, guests were invited to experience the devices in dedicated demonstration zones. Company representatives highlighted the integration of artificial intelligence across core features, describing the new lineup as part of a broader shift from conventional smartphones to what they termed an “AI phone” era.

According to the company, the Galaxy S26 series introduces what it calls the world’s first Privacy Display in a smartphone, aimed at enhancing on-device data protection. It also showcased updated camera capabilities under its Nightography branding, promising improved low-light video performance.

Samsung demonstrated an AI-powered Photo Assist feature that enables users to edit images through text prompts, as well as performance upgrades supported by what it described as the largest vapour chamber yet in a Galaxy device, designed to sustain output during intensive use such as gaming.

The company said early bird orders for the Galaxy S26 series will run from February 26 to March 12, 2026, while official sales will begin on March 11.

With the latest launch, Samsung signalled its continued focus on embedding artificial intelligence into mobile hardware, positioning the S26 series as a step towards more personalised and secure smartphone experiences in Pakistan.

Price

Early Bird Offer

Bank Offer