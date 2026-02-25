Pakistan’s Semi-Final Hopes on Line as Sri Lanka Face New Zealand in T20 World Cup Thriller

COLOMBO – Super Eight stage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set for today and its more than just Sri Lanka national cricket team versus New Zealand national cricket team.

For Sri Lanka, it’s a fight to keep their World Cup dream alive. For New Zealand, it’s a chance to tighten their grip on a semi-final spot, while, Pakistan national cricket team wait anxiously, knowing that every run, every wicket, and every over in Colombo could shape their own destiny.

New Zealand looked sharp and composed throughout the tournament. Their previous encounter against Pakistan national cricket team was washed out due to rain, leaving them eager to make a strong statement today.

If you look back, Kiwis hold upper hand in head-to-head contests against Sri Lanka, even on Sri Lankan soil. However, conditions in Colombo are expected to favor spin, and that could be the great equalizer. Sri Lanka will look to unleash their spin attack on a surface that traditionally grips and turns, forcing New Zealand to adopt a cautious and calculated approach.

The qualification equation adds even more drama to an already explosive contest, England have already secured a semi-final berth with four points. New Zealand and Pakistan sit on one point each, placed second and third respectively while Sri Lanka are fighting to avoid elimination.

If New Zealand win today

They move to three points. If they then defeat England, they will rise to five points and seal a semi-final berth — eliminating both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

If Sri Lanka win today

They will have two points and then face Pakistan in a decisive encounter. If Pakistan win that match, they move to three points. If Sri Lanka win, they climb to four points and qualify for the semi-finals.

If New Zealand win today but lose to England, they will finish with three points. If Pakistan then defeat Sri Lanka, Pakistan will also reach three points, and the semi-finalist will be decided on net run rate. A razor-thin margin could determine who advances and who crashes out.