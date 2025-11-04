South Africa set 264-run target for Pakistan to win first ODI

FAISALABAD – In the first ODI of the series, South Africa set a target of 264 runs for Pakistan to chase.

Playing at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, South Africa were bowled out for 263 runs in 49.1 overs after being invited to bat first.

Returning from retirement, Quinton de Kock top-scored with 63 runs, followed by Luan-dre Pretorius (57), captain Matthew Breetzke (42), and Corbin Bosch (41). Other contributors included Sinethemba Qeshile (22), Tony de Zorzi (18), Donovan Ferreira (3), George Linde (2), Lizaad Williams (1), and Jorne Fortuin (0).

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed claimed three wickets each, Saim Ayub took two, while Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz picked up one wicket apiece.