PAKvSA: Pakistan stumble early against South Africa in 2nd ODI

Faisalabad pitch turned into nightmare for Pakistan as top order tumbled for just 22 runs against South Africa in the second ODI! Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for a duck in the very first over, followed quickly by Babar Azam (11) and Mohammad Rizwan (4).

After dominating the series opener, Pakistan now faces a massive fight against a ruthless South African bowling attack. Fans are left stunned as their team struggles to find stability at the crease.

The third ODI is set for Saturday, November 8, promising more high-voltage drama at Iqbal Cricket Stadium.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (c), Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke (c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi and Lizaad Williams.

More updates to follow…