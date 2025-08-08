Has food been served on plates made from condom packaging boxes at Karachi airport?

KARACHI – A surprising and concerning claim has surfaced on social media, alleging that food was served at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on plates reportedly made from unused condom packaging boxes.

The allegation was shared by a social media user on X (formerly Twitter), sparking widespread criticism and raising questions about hygiene standards and procurement practices at the airport’s food vendors.

The users shared a clip showing disposable plates with visible packaging labels indicating their original use.

While the materials were reportedly unused and repurposed, the incident has triggered debate over food safety, public health, and the reputation of airport services in Pakistan.

کراچی ائیرپورٹ پر غیر استعمال شدہ کنڈوم باکسز سے بنی پلیٹس میں کھانا🙄 pic.twitter.com/I3TcSD5jwi — بانکے میاں (@bankay_mian62) August 7, 2025

The authenticity of the video is yet to be determined while social media users have called for a thorough investigation and stricter oversight of food packaging materials used at public facilities, especially international travel hubs.

A user has urged the minister of aviation and the Civil Aviation Authority to take strict notice of this, and the contract should be immediately canceled with a heavy fine imposed.

“It is a very wrong and despicable act,” another user wrote.

وزیر ہوابازی اور سول ایوی ایشن اتھارٹی کو اس کا سخت نوٹس لینا چاہیے کنٹریکٹر کا کنٹریکٹ فوراً منسوخ کرکے بھاری جرمانہ عائد کیا جانا چاہیے — Abid Dhariwal (@a__bd26) August 7, 2025

Authorities are yet to comment on the viral video.