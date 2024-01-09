Schools reopen after winter vacations with new timings in Punjab tomorrow

LAHORE – Educational institutions in Punjab are scheduled to reopen on January 10 (tomorrow), although with changed opening and closing hours, following a lengthy winter vacation brought on by the severe weather.

The dates of the first winter vacation announcement were December 18–31. The extreme cold wave that was sweeping the region, however, prompted the administration to decide to prolong the winter vacation from January 1 to January 9.

Primary, middle, high, and upper secondary schools will reopen at 9:30 am and close at 3:30 pm following the vacations.

“Due to the ongoing winter wave, schools will resume on January 10,” Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He added that from Jan 10 to 22, schools will start at 9:30 am.

The interim chief minister advised students to wear jackets and warm clothes.

“Our priority is safety and well-being of students,” says Naqvi.

Due to the ongoing winter wave, schools will resume on 10th Jan, 2024. From 10th to 22nd Jan, schools will start at 9:30 am. It is highly advisable to wear jackets and warm clothes.@SchoolEduPunjab @punjab_hed pic.twitter.com/P4fsr54VqB — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) January 8, 2024

Parents have praised the move to resume schools, citing the extended winter break as important for students safety.

The administration is keeping a careful eye on the weather as schools get ready to reopen.

Officials state that the best interests of the pupils will be taken into consideration when making any future choices on school schedules or holidays.